‘Star Wars’ fans honor Carrie Fisher with light saber vigil

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHDH) — “Star Wars” fans gathered at Disneyland on Wednesday to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil with light sabers in many colors. The light sabers were all lifted up to the sky as a final salute to the movie franchise’s iconic Princess Leia.

Fisher died on Tuesday just days after she suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Los Angeles to London. She was 60 years old. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away Wednesday after she suffered a stroke.

