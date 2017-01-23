Star Wars releases name for upcoming Episode VIII

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

Get ready for the iconic intro this December, as Star Wars has officially announced the name of the 8th iteration of the blockbuster movie franchise.

The film, to be titled, “The Last Jedi,” was announced Monday morning.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

The movie is being written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15.

The series began as a trilogy in 1977, beginning with Episode IV – A New Hope. It was followed by Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, in 1980, and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, in 1983.

The “prequels” were produced starting in 1999 with Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The most recent film, Episode VII — The Force Awakens — was released in December of 2015. An additional film, Rogue One, was part of an anthology series. That movie was released in December of 2016.

