(WHDH) – First, it was the Unicorn Frappuccino. Now, Starbucks has released its newest product—the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

The company said the drink is a Thin Mint in drink form. The drink features scoops of extra dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice.

It’s also infused with mint sugar crystals and, of course, it’s topped with whipped cream.

Starbucks also plans to bring back an old favorite, the S’mores Frappuccino.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)