Stars are reading for their Super Bowl performances

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Pepsi is promoting a tremendous Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga.

The pop star has spent two months planning the show.

And Luke Bryan will be performing the National Anthem.

The Georgia native clearly has a rooting interest in the game.

“I’ve got to pull for my Falcons, my dirty birds,” said Bryan. “It still hurts that I may never get to headline Gillette again if I say too much about rooting for my Falcons.”

Bryan was at Gillette in July.

“It was just fun to stand up there in the heart of Patriots country,” said Bryan, “and getting everybody shouting ‘free Brady.'”

