(WHDH) – Actor David Harbour, known for his role as Chief Hopper in the Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” crashed a fan’s senior photos.

Back in October, Twitter user postydamaris tweeted at Harbour asking “.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me?”

Harbour responded to the high school student and told her he’d join her senior photos if she received 25,000 retweets. She did. He also joked that he would “wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.”

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

Harbour followed through with his Twitter promise. He posted a preview on Instagram Thursday with the caption, “Don’t worry Ms. Esquivez. I believe we’ll meet all requirements for yearbook publication. And we won’t miss that submission due date. Go Warriors!”

The actor posted the photos on his Instagram Saturday. They included the school sweatshirt and the trombone. He started the post by saying, “Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later.”

