(WHDH) — The hit series “Stranger Things” is officially coming back.

Netflix announced Friday that its popular series had been renewed for a third season.

Its second season debuted in October to rave reviews, and earlier in 2017, the show picked up five Emmys and a SAG award.

So far, no release date for the third season of “Stranger Things” has been set.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)