(WHDH) — The sheriff from Stranger Things doesn’t just know how to dance – he also knows how to take an epic picture.

A fan tweeted to David Harbour asking him to take senior pictures with her.

He tweeted back saying that if she got 25,000 retweets, then he would take the picture under two more conditions – he needed to wear a school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.

The fan made the retweets happen, resulting in some hilarious school pictures.

The pictures have since gone viral online.

