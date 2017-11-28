Taylor Swift adds second show at Gillette Stadium

(WHDH) — Due to an overwhelming ticket demand, Taylor Swift has added a second show at Gillette Stadium this summer.

Swift was originally slated to play in Foxborough on July 28. She will now also play Friday, July 27.

Tickets for Swift’s 2018 reputation Stadium Tour go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.

The shows will mark Swift’s eighth and ninth performances at Gillette Stadium. In 2010, Swift became the first female artist to headline a concert at the stadium.

