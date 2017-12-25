(WHDH) – Are you ready for it?

A Taylor Swift fan received the surprise of a lifetime this Christmas.

The fans mom hid tickets to her show at Gillette Stadium inside a gingerbread house box.

Video shows the tickets on top of the box, and the fan not realizing what is right in front of her. When she did realize, she cried tears of joy.

She said it was better than anything she could have imagined in her wildest dreams!

