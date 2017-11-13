Taylor Swift set to return to Gillette Stadium for album tour

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Just days after the release of her new album, Taylor Swift has announced tour dates for her 2018 tour, including a stop close to home.

Gillette Stadium announced on Twitter Monday morning that Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour will make a stop at the home of the Patriots in Foxboro.

The show will take place on July 28.

According to the post, tickets will go on sale on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Gillette Stadium is also running promotions for fans to win tickets.

Check out the details below:

Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour is coming to Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2018 as part of our Dunkin Donuts Concert Series! Register now at https://t.co/4SNiPxzCaE. pic.twitter.com/uBsBsgMy1i — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) November 13, 2017

