Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Josh and I Go To Los Angeles!" -- Image Number: CEG113c_0177.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Pete Gardner as Darryl, David Hull as White Josh, Vincent Rodriguez III as Josh, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula -- Photo: Danny Feld/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — She’s obsessive and self-absorbed, but what’s really going on with Rachel Bloom’s “Crazy Ex Girlfriend” character? We’ll find out in the show’s third season.

Bloom says the character will be diagnosed this season. She spoke Wednesday following a panel for the show as part of the Television Critics Association.

On “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” Bloom plays Rebecca Bunch, an attorney who abruptly quits her high-powered job New York job and moves to California to follow a teenage love from summer camp who she believes she still has a connection with.

Bloom says a diagnosis is something they’ve always wanted to explore and that it will be interesting.

“Crazy Ex Girlfriend” returns for its third season Oct. 13 on The CW.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)