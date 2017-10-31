LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A relatively little-known Mexican actor is saying Kevin Spacey fondled or tried to fondle him against his will while Spacey was leading the Old Vic theater in London.

“Those of us who were around him at the Old Vic Theater in London know that a lot more people will come forward with their stories in the coming days and weeks,” Roberto Cavazos wrote in a Facebook post.

Cavazos declined a request to be interviewed on the subject. Spacey’s media representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spacey served as artistic director of the theater from 2004 to 2015.

“It was more common for this guy, when he was in the bar of his theater, grabbing whoever caught his attention. That’s the way it happened to me the second time,” Cavazos wrote. “I didn’t stand for it, but I know some people who were afraid to stop it.”

It was not clear when the alleged incidents happened. Cavazos’ resume lists two credits at the Old Vic, in 2008 and 2010.

3:45 p.m

A Delaware judge has scheduled an initial hearing in a lawsuit filed by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the company he co-founded. Weinstein is seeking access to his employment file and emails.

The judge will hold a telephonic hearing Thursday on a motion by Weinstein’s attorneys to fast-track his Chancery Court lawsuit.

Attorneys for Weinstein says he needs the records from The Weinstein Co. to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and possibly to aid in investigating claims arising involving wrongful termination.

Weinstein’s attorneys also contend that the information he is seeking could help the company respond to a civil rights investigation launched by New York’s attorney general.

Weinstein was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by the producer ran in the New York Times.

——

3:30 p.m.

The Old Vic theatre in London is expressing “deep dismay” at the sexual assault allegations made against Kevin Spacey, who led the company for 11 years.

The Old Vic says in a statement Tuesday “inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

The theater also set up an anonymous process for anyone wanting to come forward to complain.

Spacey, who was artistic director of the theater from 2004 to 2015, is accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986. He has apologized amid an international outcry.

Under Spacey, the 1,000-seat Old Vic saw its profile and financial health improve with such acclaimed productions as Shakespeare’s “Richard III” with Spacey in the lead role.

2 p.m.

Netflix and the maker of “House of Cards” say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.

The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation leveled at Spacey by a former child star.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address “any concerns of our cast and crew.”

A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies traveled to the Baltimore, Maryland, set to meet with actors and others involved in the production. Spacey was not scheduled to work that day.

The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning “House of Cards” would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn’t recall but which would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, which drew backlash from some observers as an attempt at deflection.

A release date for the final “House of Cards” episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.

11:30 a.m.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says “”it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.”

The award is to honor “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.” Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.

The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on “House of Cards,” which stars Spacey.

8:55 a.m.

British media are reporting that police have widened their investigation into sexual assault claims against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Citing unidentified sources, the Independent newspaper, Press Association and Sky News say London’s Metropolitan Police are now investigating allegations by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.

Police declined to comment, only saying Tuesday that officers from its child abuse and sexual offenses command are probing sexual assault allegations made by seven victims. British police do not identify people under investigation until charges are laid.

The news comes just days after the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor, saying his alleged “appalling conduct” stands in opposition to the organization’s values.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)