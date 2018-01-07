BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Debra Messing has made her point about gender equality by calling out E! Entertainment Television on the issue while doing an interview with the network on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday.

Messing was explaining why she wore black to support Hollywood’s whistleblowers and the Time’s Up initiative, then referenced the recent departure from E! of host Catt Sadler, who has said she learned she was making about half the pay of her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy.

Messing tells E! host Giuliana Rancic, “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler.”

Messing says it’s crucial to “start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men are.”

