Time Magazine announces the ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year

(WHDH) — Time Magazine announced the “Silence Breakers,” popularly known in the #MeToo movement, as its Peron of the Year Wednesday.

Those in the running included President Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Patty Jenkins, the director of “Wonder Woman.”

Also included was the Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

Trump was named Person of the Year in 2016 and came in second for Person of the Year in 2017.

