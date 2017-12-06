(WHDH) — Time Magazine will announce its Peron of the Year Wednesday.

President Donald Trump could earn the distinction for a second year in a row but there are several other candidates.

The list includes Kim Jong Un, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Patty Jenkins, the director of “Wonder Woman.”

Also included, the #MeToo movement, which shed light on sexual assaults, and the Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

