Title for new ‘Star Wars’ spinoff announced

(WHDH) — Director Ron Howard announced the title for an upcoming Hans Solo “Star Wars” spinoff film.

Howard said in a tweet that the film, which he is slated to direct, will be called Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Lucasfilm fired the project’s original directors. The film is slated to debut on May 25, 2018.

It will mark the first feature film centered around an individual character of the iconic series.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

