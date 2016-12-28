Reports say Actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

TMZ reports Reynolds was at her son’s house in Beverly Hills discussing funeral plans, when she may have had a stroke.

The news comes just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday. She had recently suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from Los Angeles.

