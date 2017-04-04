On April 4, 1960, “Ben Hur” won the best picture and best director Academy Awards. The film’s star, Charlton Heston, was named best actor.

In 1963, The Hollies auditioned for EMI Records at Abbey Road studios.

In 1964, The Beatles held the top five positions on Billboard’s Hot 100. “Can’t Buy Me Love” was number one, followed by “Twist and Shout,” `’She Loves You,” `’I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.”

In 1977, The Clash’s first album, “The Clash,” was released in Britain. It wasn’t released in the U.S. until 1979, because some of the song’s content was judged to be too violent for American ears.

In 1983, actress Gloria Swanson died in New York. She was 84.

In 1996, Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia’s widow, Deborah, scattered part of Garcia’s ashes in the Ganges River in India. He had died the previous August.

In 2000, Diana Ross announced a Supremes “reunion” tour, even though the other two Supremes, Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, never performed with Ross. The tour was later canceled due to poor ticket sales.

In 2002, guitarist Aaron Kamin (KAY’-min) of The Calling suffered a severe electric shock during a sound check in Bangkok, Thailand. The band had to call off the rest of their international tour.

In 2004, musician Beck married actress-screenwriter Marissa Ribisi.

Today’s Birthdays: Bandleader Hugh Masekela is 78. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 73. Actress Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 67. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 66. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” `’History of the World Part 1″) is 63. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” `’The Practice”) is 61. Actress Constance Shulman (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 59. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” `’Lord of the Rings”) is 57. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 55. Talk show host Graham Norton is 54. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” `’Mr. Show”) is 53. Actor Robert Downey Junior is 52. Actress Nancy McKeon is 51. Country singer Clay Davidson is 46. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 46. Singer Jill Scott is 45. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 45. Magician David Blaine is 44. Singer Kelly Price is 44. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 43. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 42. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 41. Actress Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is The New Black,” `’American Pie”) is 38. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) is 26. Actress Daniela Bobadilla (“Anger Management”) is 24. Singer Austin Mahone is 21.

