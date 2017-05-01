Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen return to Met Gala as honorary co-chairs

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Fashion’s biggest night out—The Met Gala—was held on Monday in New York City. New England’s favorite quarterback, Tom Brady, and his fashion icon wife, Gisele Bündchen, returned to the event after skipping the past two years. They returned to event in a big way—as honorary co-chairs.

Vogue editor, Ana Wintour, reigns over the annual event, and the Brady’s were seen at her pre-party on Sunday.

It’s been 10 years since the couple first attended the event together, and they’ve been making headlines ever since.

To recap, here are some of the highlights:

In 2008, Tom Brady escorted his then girlfriend, who arrived in a pink Versace.

In 2009, the couple arrived as Mr. and Mrs. Brady, and Gisele wore a custom-made shimmering blue Versace mini-dress.

In 2010, the couple arrived on the carpet together, Gisele in an Alexander Wang gown.

In 2013, Gisele wore Anthony Vaccarello from head to toe, while Tom donned a blue jacket to fit the year’s punk theme.

In 2014, we saw the couple for the last time, before 2017, on the red carpet, with Gisele in a beautiful Balenciaga dress.

Take a look at what the couple wore to Monday’s Met Gala below.

