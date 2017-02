(WHDH) — Don’t be too disappointed—Tom Brady already has a valentine.

The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a charming message to his favorite girls.

The photo featured Brady with Gisele and daughter Vivian.

He captioned the photo, “My littlest valentine and my numero uno. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

