Tom Petty taken off life support with no brain activity, report says

(WHDH) — Rock music icon Tom Petty was reportedly been taken off life support after he was found unconscious inside his Malibu home Sunday night and rushed to the hospital.

TMZ reports Petty, 66, was not breathing and in full cardiac arrest when EMTs found him.

Sources tell the news outlet that he was placed on life support, but that he has since been removed from it due to no brain activity.

Petty’s band rose to fame in the 1970s.

This is a breaking news story. No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)