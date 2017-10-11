Tom Petty & The Heartbreaks re-enter Billboard charts

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers re-entered the Billboard charts one week after the frontman’s death.

Petty and his band hit number one on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart this week. The chart measures all artist activity, including sales, streaming, radio airplay and social media. The last time the Heartbreakers were at the top of the charts was 2014.

Petty died last week after going into cardiac arrest at his California home. He was 66 years old.

