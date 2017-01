A nacho chip company is taking a step to try to cut down on drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Tostitos new ‘party safe’ bag can tell people if they have had too much to drink and even call a ride for them.

It comes with a sensor that detects alcohol on a person’s breath.

If it is detected, the sensor turns red and an Uber code appears.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)