(WHDH) — Twitter began removing check mark verifications for some users Wednesday.

The social media giant said guidelines were being updated due to confusion that verifications were endorsements.

The verification program shows that Twitter has confirmed the account’s identity.

Twitter said users who tweet content promoting hate or violence could get kicked out of the social media site.

