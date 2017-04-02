(CNN) – No one is too old to work one of the most coveted runway spots on TV. After a brief hiatus, model and business mogul, Tyra Banks, announced that she will host the 24th season of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Her comeback is breaking tradition. Banks said there will be no maximum age limit for the upcoming cycle of the show.

She says, as long as aspiring models can learn the ropes of the industry and master the so-called “smize,” also known as smiling with their eyes, they are in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)