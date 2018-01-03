(CNN) – “Game of Thrones” fans will soon be able to display their fandom every time they send a bill—well, at least if they live in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Mail introduced a series of stamps based on the popular HBO series.

Ten stamps feature human characters from the show. Five others showcase supernatural characters like dragons and giants, along with objects like the Iron Throne. Some of the stamps will be limited to only 1,500 pieces.

There’s no word on if the stamps will be made available in US at this time.

The eighth season, and final, season of “Game of Thrones” is currently in production.

