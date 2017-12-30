Netflix recently highlighted just some of the new shows and movies heading to the streaming service in January 2018.
Here they are:
Jan. 1:
- Lovesick: Season Three
- King Kong
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- The Dukes of Hazard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
Jan. 2:
- Mustang Island
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jan. 5:
- Devilman Crybaby: Season One
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jan. 6:
- Episodes: Seasons One through Five
Jan. 8:
- The Conjuring
Jan. 10:
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Jan. 12:
- Disjointed: Part Two
- Somebody Feed Phil
- The Polka King
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful
- Colony: Season Two
Jan. 16
- Katt Williams: Great America
- Dallas Buyers Club
Jan. 17:
- Friday Night Tykes: Season Four
Jan. 19:
- Grace and Frankie: Season Four
- The Open House
Jan. 26:
- One Day at a Time: Season Two
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- Llama Llama: Season One
- Dirty Money: Season One
Jan. 31:
- Disney Pixar’s Cars 3
