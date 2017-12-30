Netflix recently highlighted just some of the new shows and movies heading to the streaming service in January 2018.

Here they are:

Jan. 1:

Lovesick: Season Three

King Kong

Monsters vs. Aliens

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Dukes of Hazard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Jan. 2:

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jan. 5:

Devilman Crybaby: Season One

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jan. 6:

Episodes: Seasons One through Five

Jan. 8:

The Conjuring

Jan. 10:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Jan. 12:

Disjointed: Part Two

Somebody Feed Phil

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Colony: Season Two

Jan. 16

Katt Williams: Great America

Dallas Buyers Club

Jan. 17:

Friday Night Tykes: Season Four

Jan. 19:

Grace and Frankie: Season Four

The Open House

Jan. 26:

One Day at a Time: Season Two

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Llama Llama: Season One

Dirty Money: Season One

Jan. 31:

Disney Pixar’s Cars 3

