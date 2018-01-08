LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The star is out there! Actress Gillian Anderson was honored with the first star of 2018 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Anderson is best known for her leading role as skeptic Dana Scully in the long-running FOX series, “The X-Files.”

“Her history as an actress on the popular show “The X-Files,” as the iconic skeptic Dana Scully, inspired a generation of viewership and a following of fans all around the world,” a Walk of Fame spokesperson said.

Anderson won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors’ Guild awards for her work on the series, which is marking its 25th anniversary. Anderson and her long-time co-star, David Duchovny, reprised their iconic roles in the 11th season premiere on Wednesday Jan. 3.

Along with her work on television, Anderson also acts in film and on stage. She has also written several novels.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)