​Husband charged in murder of Lynn elementary school teacher, DA says

(WHDH) — Authorities say the husband of a Lynn elementary school teacher has been charged with murder after she was found dead over the weekend inside a bloodied Revere home.

Authorities arrested Andrew MacCormack, 29, on Tuesday. He’s accused of killing his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack. She was found dead Saturday afternoon at her home on Grand View Avenue.

Officials say MacCormack showed obvious signs of physical trauma when police officers found her around 3:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The state’s chief medical examiner made preliminary findings that she had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck, and asphyxiation.

Authorities say evidence suggested that the killer “went to great lengths” in an effort to clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items.

MacCormack’s husband’s arrest followed the recovery of surveillance video, the execution of a search warrant, interviews with multiple witnesses, examination of phone and other records, and other tips, according to investigators. They then quickly pinpointed MacCormack as their prime suspect.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home.”

MacCormack worked as a second-grade teacher in Lynn at Connery Elementary School. Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her 1-year-old daughter, a loving wife, and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, wrote in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

MacCormack’s death remains under investigation. Her husband is slated to appear Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

