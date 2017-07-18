​Man wanted in fatal Milford stabbing arrested in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Massachusetts on Sunday was arrested Monday in New Jersey, authorities said.

Jusselo Dias Dos Reis, 44, of Brazil, is accused of stabbing a man to death at a home in Milford.

An investigation revealed that Dias Dos Reis was staying at a residence in Newark, according to New Jersey State Police.

Dias Dos Reis was taken into custody without incident. He is being held pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)