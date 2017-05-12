​Start time of Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game changed due to rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The start time of Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park has been pushed forward due to an expected rain storm.

WATCH: Chris Lambert’s latest weather forecast

The game, which was previously scheduled for 7:10 p.m., has been bumped to 1:05 p.m. Sustained periods of rain are in the forecast.

Chris Sale is expected to take the hill in the contest for Boston.

The Red Sox are 3-1 against the Rays this season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)