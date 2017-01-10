MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – The FBI arrested one suspect who, investigators said, robbed a bank in Miami, Monday afternoon, then streamed himself on Facebook Live making a bomb threat that caused parts of Ocean Drive to be shut down.

A Facebook Live video stream, taken by an Uber driver Monday afternoon, showed 35-year-old Enrique Antonio Gamez flashing cash allegedly stolen from Navy Federal Credit Union. He also claimed to have a bomb in the video.

“Any news media that wants to talk to me, can call me,” said Gamez. “Anybody that has a point of view like mine that wants peace on earth, for countries to merge, I don’t want us to fight a war with Russia. Why are we leading to another world war?”

Miami Beach Police closed down Ocean Drive between Eighth and 10th streets for more than two hours, Monday evening, as they investigated the bomb threat. Shortly after 9 p.m., they reopened the street after deeming the area safe.

“They utilized their technology to render that entire vehicle safe and the entire area,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The FBI took Gamez and the Uber driver into custody at the scene. The Uber driver was released on Tuesday after questioning.

“Earlier in the day, there was a bank robbery in the City of Miami at Navy Federal Credit Union,” Rodriguez said, “and these subjects that we have now in custody by the FBI are believed to be involved, allegedly.”

Gamez was scheduled to appear in federal court, Tuesday afternoon. However, his appearance was canceled.

“The federal agents didn’t have a complaint,” said Gamez’s attorney Robert Erickson outside the courthouse. “It’s a procedure. It’s just been continued until the court is advised.”

Erickson explained that Gamez has been on suicide watch since the incident. “The family is holding out as best as they can, but I’d ask that just everybody respects their privacy while they proceed with what’s going on,” he advised.

Gamez’s wife declined to comment outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Witnesses told 7News that they saw a man handing out cash on Ocean Drive. “I thought, ‘What the heck! Is this guy crazy?” one woman said.

Two tourists took pictures of a crowd forming around the man, as he threw cash from the car parked on Ocean Drive.

“He was handing out money,” she said, “and then, once it was all gone, he said, ‘Just to let you know, I robbed a bank to get all this money.’”

All vehicular traffic was closed in the area during the investigation. Monday afternoon. Ocean Drive has since been reopened.

Gamez faces federal charges. It is not known when his first court appearance will be.

