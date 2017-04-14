1 arrested after police chase in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A trail of destruction in Roslindale.

Neighbors stunned to see the driver of a white car speed down Whitford Street, followed closely by police.

“We came out to figure out what was going on,” said Rachel Fernandez, “and then as soon as he came out, he ran from this street, came over and crashed into this white car here.”

The force of the impact was so powerful, it lifted the parked car onto the curb.

Neighbors say the driver bailed out of the car and ran behind some houses.

Officers chased the man down.

Neighbors watched officers handcuff him and put him in an SUV.

A neighbor said the driver also knocked down a fence as he circled the neighborhood trying to find a way out.

A canine searched the car as investigators took items out of the trunk.

Watch the video above to hear more from neighbors.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)