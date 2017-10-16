EASTON, MA (WHDH) - One person was arrested Monday morning after a standoff at a home in Easton prompted a massive police response.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. to Old Foundry Street for a report of possibly armed subjects who were barricaded inside, according to officials.

The Easton Police Department and SWAT teams were at the scene for much of the morning as the standoff played out.

Anthony Tatarouns, 25, was taken into the custody. Police say Tatarouns was wanted on a warrant out of North Attleboro, where he allegedly assaulted a person Sunday night in a domestic dispute.

Officials say officers in Easton spotted a vehicle matching the description of Tatarouns’ car. A standoff ensued when officers tried to make an arrest at what sources described as a “flop house” for local kids.

Police dogs searched the home and yard. No weapons were found. Tatarouns was not said to be armed.

Residents were asked to stay away from the area.

Police source describes home as a "flop house" for local kids. Tatarouns gives this address as his. Police say he has no relatives here. pic.twitter.com/dz4lG3iBPB — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

Police Dog trained to sniff out guns searching Easton home and front yard where police stand off happened. pic.twitter.com/b3B8B3aTHr — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

Easton Police: 25 year old Anthony Tatarouns under arrest – allegedly assaulted a person in a domestic dispute last night in North Attleboro — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)