1 arrested after woman found dead in a Malden home

MALDEN (WHDH) - Neighbors are on edge after police say a woman was found dead inside of a home on Lebanon Street in Malden.

Police say they got a 911 call for an unresponsive woman just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“I’m really surprised to hear that and scared,” said neighbor Lindsay Porziella.

Police say they discovered the body of a 31-year-old woman and believe it is suspicious.

A short time later they went looking for a 32-year-old man. They say he got into a fight with the victim on Tuesday.

The Middlesex DA’s officer issued a warrant for charges including strangulation and assault and battery on a household or family member.

The DA’s office says the man was found in Seabrook, New Hampshire later, where he was arrested.

Now authorities are working to figure out a motive and exactly how the woman died.

“It’s frightening. It’s very shocking,” said Porziella. “Like I said it’s very quiet around here so to hear that a body was found is very scary.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

