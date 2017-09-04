1 charged with attempted murder after car wash shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland police say a Virginia man has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired in a car wash parking lot.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday at the ScrubaDub car wash on Forest Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old Westbrook man was shot but only suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. He fled after the shooting but was later questioned by police. He has not been identified.

He was shot by 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Timbo, of Virginia. Timbo also fled but police caught him and took him into custody. He’s been charged with attempted murder and a weapons offense.

He is being held on $50,000 cash bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

