1 critically injured in crash involving car, dump truck

DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - Dracut Police responded to a serious crash involving a car and a dump truck on Saturday at 7:11 a.m. near Route-110 and Varnum Road.

Dracut Police, Dracut Fire and a Trinity ambulance arrived on scene.

Police said the driver of the car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into a fully loaded dump truck, which caused the truck to flip over and catch fire.

The male driver of the dump truck, and the female driver of the car, both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals.

Police said there was a male passenger in the woman’s car who sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Dracut Police and Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation.

