1 dead, 1 injured after carbon monoxide incident in New Hampshire

Litchfield, NH (WHDH) — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a carbon monoxide incident in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

The state fire Marshall says fire fighters were called to a house on Moose Hollow Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check.

When they arrived they found a man dead inside and a woman alive, but un-responsive.

She was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

