1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Vesta Road in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Monday evening in Dorchester.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Vesta Road. Police said they found a man in his late 20s lying on the pavement at the corner with a gunshot wound to the chest. A few houses away, another man in his late 20s was dead in a hallway on the first floor.

“I heard four shotguns ring out. And then I saw this guy run out bleeding from the chest,” said witness Johnny Calderon.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. They are now looking for witnesses and any surveillance video. Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

“This should concern everyone. We owe not allegiance to anyone who would commit shootings in the broad daylight. Enough is enough,” said Gross.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)