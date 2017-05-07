1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing outside Milford home

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — One man has been killed and another wounded in a stabbing outside a Milford home.

The Worcester district attorney says two men exited a car on Sunday afternoon and confronted a third man who came out of the home.

Authorities say one of the three men, 19-year-old Jeremy Robin, armed himself with a knife and stabbed the other two men. He was arrested at the scene.

The injured men were taken to the hospital, where 21-year-old Timothy Commerford, of Holliston, died. Fifty-four-year-old Richard Garcia, of Milford, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Robin is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Milford District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect’s mother, Christine Romasto, says her son was defending his girlfriend and her from attack.

