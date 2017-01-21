PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — State police say one person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a tractor-trailer crashed on Route 25 in Plymouth.

Troopers responded to the accident shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the Freightliner truck was traveling westbound when it went into the median and rolled over. State police say all three people in the truck were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

A 47-year-old man from North Reading was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men from Peabody and Revere were brought to a hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

State police say one of the truck’s tires may have rapidly lost air, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

