BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury that left one dead and five injured.

Police said multiple cars were involved in the crash early Friday morning.

Officers closed part of Columbus Avenue following the accident.

The investigation also forced routes of the Jackson Square bus way to temporarily shut down, according to the MBTA.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)