1 dead after a fire in a Malden town home

MALDEN (WHDH) - 1 is dead after a fire in Malden.

The fire happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters battled the fierce flames at a town home on Perkins Avenue.

Crews were able to pull one person from the burning building and they were taken to Mass General Hospital.

Investigators and the State Fire Marshall are working to determine how the fire started.

