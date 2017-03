Longmeadow, MA (WHDH) — One person was killed when a plow truck collided with an Amtrak train in Longmeadow.

This happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to the town manager, the worker was clearing the road leading up to the tracks when the vehicle was hit.

The truck driver’s name has not been released.

