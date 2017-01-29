1 dead after being hit by car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Chelmsford Police are actively investigating the death of a man who was hit by a car Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night Chelmsford Police responded to Chelmsford Street near the Lowell/Chelmsford line for a report of a body in the road.

Once they arrived, officers discovered an unresponsive 54-year-old male.

Lowell Police also responded to the scene and, along with Chelmsford Police, immediately began administering first aid.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car involved is cooperating with the investigation.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

