WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking into a fatal accident in Warehem.

The accident happened on I-95 North.

Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about debris in the road.

They later found a vehicle had gone off the road and into the woods.

The driver died in the crash from serious injuries.

