1 dead after car plunges into river in western Massachusetts

HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after a car plunged into a Massachusetts river.

The vehicle went into the Connecticut River in Hatfield at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The car was pulled from the water several hours later.

Northwestern district attorney’s office spokeswoman Mary Carey tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette that there was one fatality but could not immediately provide additional details.

A woman who lives in the area says she witnessed the crash and called 911. She says the car appeared to be speeding before it went into the water.

The state police dive team and helicopter assisted local police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)