1 dead after crash amid snow squalls on I-93 in New Hampshire

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) — State police say one person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 93 in Meredith, New Hampshire, as snow squalls moved through.

Troopers responded around 6:10 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 67 for a report of a van that had crashed off the road.

Robert Chamberlain, 46, of Campton, was pronounced dead the scene. Chamberlain exited the highway in an “uncontrolled manner” and struck a tree, according to police.

Police say the snow squalls and cold temperatures created slippery conditions, which likely caused the crash.

Police say troopers responded to numerous vehicles that had gone off the road in the area.

The crash is under investigation.

