1 dead after Fall River house fire

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - An elderly woman is dead following a house fire in Fall River.

Fire fighters were called to the scene around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning and found the woman on the third floor. She later died at the hospital.

The fire was put under control quickly but crews were hampered by the condition of the house inside.

“It was a very challenging fire because there was a tremendous amount of personal belongings that impeded the fire attack and the search,” said District Chief Paul Flannery of the Fall River Fire Department.

Officials do not have a cause for the fire, but they say it does not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)