OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Fierce flames ripped through a home in Oxford on Thursday night, trapping and killing one person who was inside.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. on Sacarrappa Road. Firefighers ran into the home in an attempt to rescue the victim, but officials said flames were too intense, forcing them to back off.

A family member arrived at the house and told firefighters that her mother was inside, according to Oxford Fire Chief Paul Ford. Crews have since removed a body.

“We believe at this time that it was an older resident,” Ford said .

Photos and video from the scene showed flames bursting from the home’s windows.

Information about the victim will be released by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office once the Office of the Medical Examiner has completed formal identification and the next of kin have been notified.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital following the fire. He is expected to be OK.

“Anytime we have this type of weather, it takes it toll on firefighters,” Ford said.

Officials were forced to bring in a water supply because there were no fire hydrants nearby.

“The closest hydrant was well over a mile away. We had to shuttle water back and forth with tanker trucks,” Ford said.

The Oxford Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The same night, an unrelated fire broke out at a barn in Oxford at Federal Hill Road. The barn was totally destroyed but no animals were injured.

